Wonder Woman Rebirth 1/3 Statue Revealed by Prime 1 Studio

Goodbye the New 52, hello DC Rebirth as Prime 1 Studios announces their newest D Comics statue. DC Rebirth kicked off back in 2016 as the DC Universe was reshaped again, fixing plot points and stories before the chaos of Flashpoint. Prime 1 Studio gives fans a new statue of the mighty Wonder Woman from her Rebirth appearance with their next statue. Standing roughly 29", Wonder Woman is standing on a smokey rubble display base as she prepares for battle. She comes equipped with the Sword of Athena and an Amazonian sword; she also has the Lasso of Truth attached to her waist. One nice feature that this statue feature is that WW has a fabric cape that can be posed and removed. This statue is packed with bright colors and a great design that can please both new and old Wonder Woman fans.

DC Comics Rebirth was a nice step in the right direction as fans were finally able to read about their favorite heroes like they use to. This statue might not fully represent the relaunch of DC, but it is a very well crafted statue of one of the mighty members of the Trinity and a must-have statue for any fan. The DC Comics Wonder Woman Rebirth 1/3 Scale Statue from Prime 1 Studio will be priced at $1,099. She is set to release between May-August 2022, and pre-orders are set to go live tomorrow (Feb 10), and fans will be able to find them located here. Be on the lookout for DC Comics statues also coming soon from Prime 1 Studio like Black Canary!

"Prime 1 Studio is proud to present another stunning addition to the Museum Masterline Series: The 1/3 Scale MMDC-51: Wonder Woman Rebirth from DC Comics. Diana, princess of the Amazons and daughter of Queen Hippolyta, is Themyscira's greatest warrior. Born of clay, she was imbued with the power of the Gods themselves. Wonder Woman ventured forth into Man's World not only to fight the forces of evil and strife, but also to teach everyone that hope, and love are the true path to salvation."

"Prime 1 Studio's exquisite Wonder Woman Rebirth rises at a statuesque 29 inches tall. Our Rebirth statue dresses Diana in her iconic armored, red chestplate and blue, leather gladiator's skirt. Her focused attitude was attentively sculpted and meticulously painted to portray strength and beauty. This Wonder Woman is prepared for battle, equipped with the Sword of Athena, her Amazonian shield and the Lasso of Truth. Diana's incredibly heroic cape is both poseable and removable. Wonder Woman stands perched on the edge of battle with her smoke and rubble themed base!"