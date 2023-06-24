Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: dc comics, Sideshow Collectibles, wonder woman

Wonder Woman Saves the Day with New Statue Revealed by Sideshow

Wonder Woman saves the day one again with Sideshow Collectibles impressive newest Premium Format Figure release

The Amazonian Princess, Diana Prince, is saving the day with SIdeshow Collectibles' newest DC Comics statue. Releasing as part of their Premium Format, the Wonder Woman: Saving the Day statue is here and measures 19.75" tall and 15" wide. Sideshow captures this superhero's power and beauty in one incredible heroic statue as she stands upon a bank vault door. Wonder Woman is in one of her signature red, blue, and gold costumes from the pages of DC Comics. From her flowing black hair and bullet-blocking gauntlets to her pose and tiara, this super lady is not going down without a fight. Justice League, DC Comics, and Wonder Woman fans will be able to bring this princess home for $610. She is already up for pre-order with Sideshow right here and is set to release in July 2024.

The Heroics of Wonder Woman Come to Life with Sideshow

"By my honor — NONE shall pass!" Sideshow presents the Wonder Woman: Saving the Day Premium Format™ Figure, a DC Comics collectible showcasing the strength and heroism of the Amazonian princess. The polystone Wonder Woman: Saving the Day Premium Format Figure measures 19.75" tall and 15" wide as Diana of Themyscira daringly defends a high security bank vault from enemy fire. She stands with her silver bracers crossed while deflecting incoming bullets, her expression focused and fearless. Wonder Woman's black hair flows dramatically behind her as she leaves her foes with two options: make a reckless charge or a total withdrawal from this bank."

"The Wonder Woman: Saving the Day Premium Format Figure is fully sculpted to capture the action and detail of this dynamic scene. Her red, blue, and gold costume is inspired by her comic book appearances throughout the ages and features detailed textures and weathering to give her a battle-ready appearance. Theatrical paint application gives the vault door the look of heated metal as semi-translucent bursts ricochet off the base."

"This collectible Wonder Woman statue pairs perfectly with other members of the Justice League like Superman, Batman, The Flash, and more, all sold separately. Create the coolest display in the DC Omniverse with other quarter scale DC Comics Premium Format™ Figure releases from Sideshow. Invest in justice and add the Wonder Woman: Saving the Day Premium Format Figure to your collection today!"

