World Domination Arrives with threezero's G.I. Joe 1/6 Cobra Commander

Make some room in your growing collection as threezero is back with some brand new 1/6 scale releases for GI Joe

Bow before the might of Cobra Commander as he prepares for world domination once again, and this time with threezero. Releasing as part of their growing G.I. Joe FigZero 1/6 line, Cobra Commander has arrived and is better than ever. Getting 12 inches tall, the leader of Cobra is making his move against the Joes while wearing his classic helmet appearance. Threezero included some impressive detail here, a fabric outfit, a removable fabric cape, and a nice set of accessories. He will come with a pistol, knife, and his signature cobra scepter. These 1/6 scale G.I. Joe releases are incredible, but Cobra Commander is something truly special and will easily be a highlight of any Cobra fans collection. Joe fans can expect this bad boy to arrive in Q1 2024; pre-orders will be found here soon with a $150-$170 price tag.

G.I. Joe FigZero 1/6 Cobra Commander

"Get ready to add the iconic supreme leader, Cobra Commander, to your G.I. Joe collection with this stunning 1/6 scale FigZero figure from threezero! The villainous leader of COBRA has been reimagined with an incredibly detailed retro-inspired-design and fully articulated body that stands approximately 30.5 cm (12 inches) tall, and features threezero's signature weathered paint effects that bring him to life like never before."

"FigZero 1/6 Cobra Commander figure features a highly detailed and meticulously sewn outfit that captures the character's classic helmeted appearance. From the military jacket and forearm guards to the waist belt with walkie-talkie, tactical belt, military-style pants, boots, and cloak – every piece is meticulously crafted with precision and attention to detail. This figure also includes numerous accessories to enhance your display, including Cobra Commander's distinct weapon, the Cobra Scepter. The Scepter is adorned with a cobra head at the top and has become one of the character's most iconic accessories."

"In addition to the Cobra Scepter, the figure includes a knife with a case and a pistol with holster, adding even more accessories for your display. And with four pairs of interchangeable hands, including gloved relaxed hands, gloved fists, Cobra Scepter-holding gloved hands, and pistol-holding gloved hands, you can create a wide range of poses and display options. Don't miss out on your chance to own this stunning figure and bring the iconic Cobra Commander to lead a revolt in your collection!"

GI JOE and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission.

©2023 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro.

