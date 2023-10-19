Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel, Playmates | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, motu, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Worlds Collide as Mattel Announces MOTU x TMNT Crossover Figures

Your favorite turtles are coming to Eternia as Mattel announces a new crossover between TMNT and the world of He-Man

Two iconic 80s franchises are finally colliding in 2024 as Mattel announces a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles project. That is right; it is time to return to Eternia with The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line! At long last, two beloved toy lines that changed the world are coming together just in time to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Mattel has unveiled that the Turtles of Grayskull will feature iconic characters from both worlds as well as universe-swapped outfits like Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo in some brand new Eternian-style battle gear. The same goes for He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, who have a new Mutagen Mutation or Skeletor getting some fierce Turtle-inspired Armor. Collectors will not want to miss out on this epic collaboration that will arrive in January 2024 with some of the figures already revealed, as well as a poster showing off who will be coming. Stay tuned for more information on this TMNT x MOTU collaboration, and all things Mattel can be found here in the meantime.

Mattel Introducing the World to the Turtles of Grayskull

"Mattel has announced a collaboration between its celebrated brand, Masters of the Universe, and the iconic franchise, Paramount's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, to unveil The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line. Combining the power of Eternia with the sewer-dwelling heroes of New York, The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line represents an exciting overlap of two beloved worlds to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2024."

"The partnership between Masters of the Universe and TMNT allows fans to create new storytelling moments with the Turtles of Grayskull line, which outfits characters including Leonardo and Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo with Eternian-style battle gear, and He-Man from Masters of the Universe will battle his Mutagen Mutation while Skeletor will don Turtle-inspired Armor. Merging these worlds, which are both narratively jam-packed with creative possibility, unlocks even more storytelling opportunities for fans across both brands."

"Bringing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles into Masters of the Universe is a dream come true for many action figure fans. This is an unprecedented moment to collide fan-favorite properties – never been done before in the rich history of both brands," said PJ Lewis, VP and Global Head of Action Figures at Mattel. "This collaboration represents two great brands that will ignite the imaginations of fans young and old alike."

"It's thrilling to see this special collection between Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Masters of the Universe come to fruition," said Dion Vlachos, Executive Vice President, Licensing and Retail, Consumer Products & Experiences, Paramount. "Two incredibly popular franchises with multi-generational appeal coming together for a one-of-a-kind crossover toy line is something we know fans will embrace." Prepare to have the legendary characters of MOTU and TMNT united like never before, bringing a new dimension of excitement to both universes! The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line will be available starting in January 2024."

