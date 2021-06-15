Worlds Collide With New Camp Cretaceous x Jurassic World LEGO Sets

LEGO is bringing two worlds together as they unveil new Jurassic World x Camp Cretaceous crossover building sets. Both series follow a linear story, but none of the characters actually meet in their retrospective series. That all changes as LEGO reveals three special sets that are loaded with ferocious dinosaurs, Camp Cretaceous camper mini-figures, and heroes from the Jurassic World films. Each set will include a pair of campers from the animated series as well as a Claire or Owen to help the kids battle crazy dinosaurs. These three sets will include:

Carnotaurus Dinosaur Chase – Includes deadly Carnotaurus dinosaur and features Kenji and Sammy mini-figures from Camp Cretaceous and Owen Grady from Jurassic World.

Baryonyx Dinosaur Boat Escape – Includes first-ever floatable Jurassic World boat as well as the meat-eating Baryonyx dinosaur. Camp Cretaceous members Darius and Yzz, as well as Owen Grady, join in on the fun.

Stygimoloch Dinosaur Escape – Includes Stygimoloch dinosaur along with Camp Cretaceous members Ben, Bumpy, and Brooklynn. Claire Dearing from Jurassic World also joins the kids with this kid-friendly LEGO kit.

Once completely united, fans will be able to have a complete cast of Camp Cretaceous after the purchase of all three sets. Each of these dinosaurs is very well done and will be perfect for adult and kid collectors alike. The Stygimoloch set is a perfect starting set for younger kids as it includes a simple easy to build off-roader vehicle. Each set carries its own weight, and it is fun to see LEGO expand the Jurassic World landscape by adding the popular campers into their sets. Each LEGO dino set is set to release in September 2021, and while pre-orders are not live just yet, Jurassic fans can find them all located here. Check out all of the upcoming sets below, with included mini-figures, packaging, and more.

"Youngsters can enjoy hours of creative fun with this LEGO® Jurassic World Carnotaurus Dinosaur Chase toy playset (76941), featuring a posable Carnotaurus figure, buildable helicopter and pickup truck. The helicopter toy has a minifigure cockpit, spinning propeller and stud shooter for action play. The 3 included minifigures of popular Jurassic World characters can all fit in the truck, which has a cabin with a lift-off roof for easy access, plus a cargo bed. Includes 3 minifigures: Kenji, Sammy and Owen Grady, plus a posable Carnotaurus toy figure and a Taser accessory element for action-packed play."

"Kids can take the LEGO® Jurassic World action to the water with this Baryonyx Dinosaur Boat Escape (76942) toy playset. The first LEGO Jurassic World set ever to feature boats, it includes a brick-built boat that floats, even when carrying the posable Baryonyx dinosaur figure. The boat has a dinosaur cage, rotating 'searchlight' and a control room that detaches for easy access to the cargo hold. Includes 4 minifigures: Darius, Yaz, Owen Grady and a guard, plus a posable Baryonyx, baby dinosaur and 2 fish toy figures, and accessory elements including a tranquilizer, Taser and 2 dinosaur eggs."

"Youngsters can learn to build and play out exciting stories with this Stygimoloch Dinosaur Escape (76939) toy playset. Inspired by the Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous animated series, it features a Stygimoloch and Bumpy the baby Ankylosaurus toy figure, an off-roader with a removable dinosaur cage, and a detailed tree house with a slide for Bumpy. The set also includes 3 minifigures and many accessory elements to inspire hours of play. This Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous set includes 3 minifigures: Ben, Brooklynn and Claire Dearing, plus a Stygimoloch and Bumpy the baby Ankylosaurus dinosaur toy figure for role-play action."