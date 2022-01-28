X-Men Phoenix and Jean Grey Maquette Debuts from Sideshow

The Phoenix rises once again as Sideshow Collectibles captures one of the biggest Marvel Comics X-Men storylines with a new statue. Coming in at a massive 26" tall, Jean Grey and her alter-ego Dark Phoenix are back with an impressive Maquette. The statue showcases X-Men Jean Grey in her classic yellow and blue X-Suit as the Phoenix Force is displayed behind her with the Dark Phoenix enraged. Sideshow has loaded this bad boy out with high amounts of detail with perfect details plucked from Marvel Comics. Every part of this sculpt is fantastic, from the flames of the Phoenix to the design of each one of Jean Grey's costumes from the X-Men comics. The statue will come with a hearty price tag coming in at $980 and it gets an April – June 2023 release date. Pre-orders for this Jean Grey and her darker half statue are live right here, and be sure to take advantage of the payment plan if needed.

"Sideshow presents the Phoenix and Jean Grey Maquette, a dynamic X-Men collectible celebrating one of the most iconic transformations in Marvel Comics. The Phoenix and Jean Grey Maquette measures 26" tall and 20.5" wide, capturing the fiery rebirth of the fan-favorite mutant as inspired by the pages of X-Men comics. Jean Grey stands in the foreground, her mind wracked with psychic influence as Phoenix rises behind her with flaming wings outstretched. Crossed girder beams are melted by the sheer intensity of the Phoenix Force while the firebird rears its head at the back of the display."

"The polystone Phoenix and Jean Grey Maquette features two fully sculpted figures in the fiery environment base that embodies the duality of creation and destruction. Jean Grey is dressed in her classic blue and yellow '90s costume while her Phoenix incarnation wears her distinct green and black bodysuit. Both costumes feature detailed textures and gold metallic accents, bringing these signature styles to life in three dimensions. Two sides of the same coin, the Phoenix and Jean Grey Maquette is a must-have Marvel statue for X-Men fans. An endless cycle of life and death awaits you — bring home the Phoenix and Jean Grey Maquette for your Marvel collection today!"