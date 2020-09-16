X-Men Psylocke Hold the Power with New MAFEX Figure

Medicom is bringing another comic book inspired figure to life with their next Marvel Comics MAFEX figure. This time, the X-Men are joined by Psylocke to take on the Brotherhood of Evil. The figure features her classic comic book out as seen in iconic Marvel Comics books like Excalibur and Uncanny X-Men. She stands roughly 6" tall and will include a variety of interchangeable pieces like swappable hands and heads. On top of that, she will also be getting two swords that will have sheaths and a nice variety of energy effects to show off her mutant abilities. X-Men and Psylocke fans will not want to miss out on adding this figure to their collection.

Psylocke is not the most well know X-Men but she is popular than most. Medicom really captured her Marvel Comics design and packs the right amount of detail and accessories to please any fan. The shine on her costume is very nice as well and really pops with the purple hair and pink belt. The X-Men Comics Psylocke MAFEX Figure will be priced at $104.99. She is expected to slice her way into your collection in August 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Do not miss out on some of the other X-Men MAFEX figure out like Wolverine, Cyclops, and other coming soon like the Ragin' Cajun, Gambit.

"Psylocke, as she appeared in the X-Men comics, leaps into Medicom's MAFEX action figure lineup! Psylocke stands over 5.5 inches tall, and features her classic comic costume."

Features

5.1 inches (14.00cm)

Made of plastic

Comic book design

Features several energy effects

Highly articulated

Contents

Psylocke figure

2 Head sculpts

6 Energy effects

2 Katanas

2 Scabbards

Katana/Scabbard accessory

3 Pairs of hands

Stand