X-Men: The Animated Series Mr. Sinister Bust Arrives From Gentle Giant

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with a new assortment of collectible statues including X-Men: The Animated Series Mr. Sinister Mini Bust

Article Summary Discover the new Mr. Sinister bust by Gentle Giant, inspired by X-Men: The Animated Series.

Limited to 2,000 pieces, this collectible captures Sinister's iconic 90s animated design.

Priced at $80, the 5.5-inch bust is a standout addition for X-Men collectors and fans alike.

Set for a Q4 2025 release, don't miss other limited editions from Gentle Giant's collection.

The villain, Mr. Sinister, is one of the X-Men's most dangerous foes who first appeared in Marvel Comics' Uncanny X-Men #221 (1987). Created by Chris Claremont and Marc Silvestri, Sinister was introduced as a twisted geneticist obsessed with evolution. Mr. Sinister, real name Nathaniel Essex, was originally a 19th-century scientist but would become immortal thanks to a fated meeting with another X-Men enemy, Apocalypse. His primary fixation is the DNA of Scott Summers (Cyclops) and Jean Grey, believing their genes hold the key to a powerful mutant future.

In X-Men: The Animated Series (1992), Mr. Sinister serves as a major antagonist who easily manipulates events around them from the shadows. Gentle Giant Ltd. is bringing back Mr. Sinister with a new Animated Mini Bust standing 5.5" tall while being limited to 2,000 pieces. His wicked design has been faithfully brought to life from the 90s X-Men: The Animated Series, with pale white skin, a signature red diamond, and a frayed outfit. Collectors can bring home this deadly X-Men villain are already live for $80 with a Q4 2025 release date. Be sure to collect some of Gentle Giant's other animated busts with Magneto, Beast, Psylocke, Mystique, Morph, and so much more, all of which are limited.

X-Men: The Animated Series – Mr. Sinister Animated Mini Bust

"A Diamond Select Toys release! X-Men beware! Mister Sinister has leapt off the screen of the classic X-Men cartoon and landed in the middle of DST's animation-based line of busts! Measuring approximately 5.5 inches tall atop a pedestal base, this mini-bust captures Sinister's TV appearance, and is limited to only 2,000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Michelle Riley!"

