X-Men Villains Arrive with New Marvel Legends Multipack Set

A new Marvel Legends multipack has been revealed as some deadly Marvel Comics villains are back. The X-Men are the target this time, as Stryfe and his team are on the hunt. This mighty set includes 5 villains that help celebrate 60 years of the mutant in comics. The multipack will feature the futuristic madman Stryfe, the topsy turvy, Vertigo figures, and Marvel's Zero with warp portal accessories. Marvel's Pretty Boy is joining in on the X-Men hunt with blaster accessories, as well as Marvel's Random, who is packing quite the punch. Marvel fans will have a blast giving their X-Men figures some new baddies to fight, and this set is up for pre-order at $124.99. Fans can snag up one of these beauties right here with a June 2023 release, and be sure to check out some of the other new Marvel Legends X-Men Retro figures also coming soon.

Deadly X-Men Villains Unite with Marvel Legends

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with X-Men action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel action figure set is detailed to look like the Marvel's Random, Marvel's Pretty Boy, Marvel's Vertigo, Marvel's Stryfe, and Marvel's Zero characters' appearances in X-Men, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. It comes with 15 accessories, including an alternate hands for Marvel's Stryfe and Marvel's Vertigo figures. Marvel's Zero figure includes alternate hands and warp portal accessories. Marvel's Pretty Boy figure includes alternate hands, 2 blasters, 2 blaster effects, and 2 blaster smoke effect accessories."

X-MEN VILLAINS TAKE OVER MARVEL LEGENDS: Heroes are only as good as their adversaries and in their 60-year history, the X-Men have faced some of the fiercest foes in comics

X-MEN-INSPIRED: These Marvel's Random, Marvel's Pretty Boy, Marvel's Vertigo, Marvel's Stryfe, & Marvel's Zero Hasbro Marvel Legends action figures are inspired by the characters' appearances in X-Men comics

COMIC-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: These X-Men action figures come with 15 accessories, including alternate hands, a warp portal, blasters, and blaster effect accessories.

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Marvel fans and collectors can display these fully articulated 6-inch action figures featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more Marvel Legends X-Men 60th Anniversary action figures such as the Marvel action figure sets inspired by the Uncanny X-Men #275 cover (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)