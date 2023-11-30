Posted in: Collectibles, Statue, XM Studios | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, xm studios

XM Studios Unveils DC Comic Premium Collectibles Classic Bane Statue

Get ready to break the Bat once again as XM Studios has unveiled their latest DC Comics statue featuring the deadly brute Bane

Article Summary XM Studios reveals a new 15" statue of Bane from DC Comics with two portrait options.

Bane features in the DC Premium Collectibles line, priced at $1,069 for Q4 2024.

Statue includes swap-out hands, one gripping Batman's cowl, to illustrate Bane's power.

Meticulously handcrafted and painted, the Bane statue captures the villain's raw intensity.

Bane has returned to Gotham, and he has a Batman to break! XM Studios has given this legendary DC Comics villain new life with their latest DC Premium Collectibles statue. Coming in at a whopping 15" tall, Bane is jacked up on venom once more and is fully detailed, bringing his monstrous physique to life. With venom flowing through his veins, Bane is ready to rumble and is fully sculpted on a rubble base. He will come with two different portraits with a fully masked version and a screaming ripped masked sculpt. On top of that, XM Studios has also included swappable hand parts with a standard and one holding the cowl of Batman. This is one heck of a statue, and any DC Comics villain collector will surely want one in their lair or Batcave. The DC Comics Classic Series Bane Statue is priced at a hefty $1,069 with a Q4 2024 release. Break the Bat!

DC Comics Bane is Ready to Break A Bat

"XM Studios is excited to present their next DC Premium Collectibles statue, Bane – Classic! Imbued with bold storytelling elements to evoke nostalgic memories within the minds of collectors, each highly detailed statue collectible is painstakingly handcrafted and expertly hand-painted with XM's famous quality finish."

"Experience the raw intensity of Bane – the menacing villain who made his mark bydefeating the Batman! This character comes with two heads switch outs, one featuring Bane fully masked and another that has been torn at the mouth as he lets out an intimidating roar, muscles bulging and veins popping – a sight that could give anyone pause as they face this insurmountable behemoth with sharp fighting skills and wits that can match up with the Dark Knight himself."

"Collectors will receive a right hand switch out featuring Bane with Batman's cowl clasped in his right hand, a haunting representation of his incredible feats as a warrior and his unwavering commitment to achieve whatever he sets his eyes on. Those who wish to display a more general look to Bane as he looks forward menacingly with incredible unrestrained rage may also do so with an alternative empty hand switch out."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!