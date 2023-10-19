Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro, mezco toyz

Yo Joe! Mezco Toyz Debuts New One:12 GI Joe Duke Deluxe Figure

Your GI Joe Collection is about to get a new hero as Duke is back and he is ready for a fighter with his new Mezco Toyz figure

The power of Cobra continues to rise at Mezco Toyz as Cobra Commander continues his nefarious plans. However, heroes have risen to the occasion to stop him, and the leader of GI Joe is ready for action. Duke is ready to bring some explosion might to your growing GI Joe collection with his very own deluxe One:12 Collectible figure. Duke will now join Mezco Toyz growing line with Destro, Roadblock, Firefly, Storm Shadow, and Snake Eyes, already on the way (seen here). Duke is packed with some impressive detail with a fabric outfit; three head sculpts, and thirteen swappable hands. On top of that, this G.I. Joe will come with an arsenal of weapons with grenades, a knife, a pistol, a grenade launcher, a machine gun, and a nice set of survival gear. Cobra will never see what is coming, and the Deluxe Edition Duke is priced at $112.00 with a July 2024 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective G.I. Joe: Duke – Deluxe Edition

"Enter Duke, the fearless field commander of the G.I. Joe team and latest addition to the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective Duke is lock and loaded, outfitted in a sergeant shirt, a scarf, a removable chest harness, cargo pants, sturdy combat boots, and a utility belt that offers storage for his weaponry. The all-American hero features three interchangeable head portraits with varying expressions and thirteen interchangeable hands for dynamic poses."

"Unleash the firepower with an impressive arsenal: Duke is equipped with a grenade launcher, a machine gun, a handgun, six hand grenades in two distinct styles, a knife, and multiple weapon FX. He comes complete with military gear including his signature helmet, a walkie-talkie, a foldable shovel, binoculars, a canteen, and a versatile backpack with various storage options. By leading his fellow Joes into battle and standing up to the nefarious forces of Cobra, Duke's unyielding determination and commitment for justice have made him a timeless and beloved symbol of heroism."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE DUKE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

Three (3) interchangeable head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17 cm tall

Thirteen (13) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of gun trigger hands (L&R) One (1) pair of holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) gun cradle hand (L) One (1) relaxed hand (L) One (1) action grabbing hand (L) One (1) pointing hand (L) One (1) salute hand (R) One (1) action pose hand (R) One (1) binocular/canteen holding hand (R)



COSTUME:

Sergeant shirt

Scarf

Chest harness (removable)

Utility belt (removable)

Cargo pants

Combat boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) backpack

One (1) walkie-talkie

One (1) helmet

One (1) knife with sheath (attaches to belt)

One (1) handgun

One (1) gun holster (attaches to belt)

Two (2) removable clips for gun

One (1) machine gun

Two (2) machine gun clips

Two (2) gun FX

One (1) mud splash

One (1) grenade launcher

Two (2) removable clips for launcher

One (1) tripod (attaches to launcher)

One (1) grenade FX

Six (6) grenades in two (2) styles (attach to belt)

One (1) foldable shovel (attaches to backpack)

One (1) binoculars

One (1) canteen

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective GI Joe: Duke – Deluxe Edition figure is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!