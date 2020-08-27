Yu-Gi-Oh Joey Wheeler and Yami Marik Return with Kotobukiya

Kotobukiya continues with their Yu-Gi-Oh re-releases as two duelists reappear. Joey Wheeler and Yami Marik are back and ready to duel with these gaming ArtFX statues. These 1/7th scale statues are highly detailed and show a great likeness to the characters in the Yu-Gi-Oh animated series. Joey Wheeler will be a little customizable with a removable duel disc and cards. Fans of these series will defiantly want these statues in their growing collection.

It is nice that Kotobukiya has re-releases these sold out Yu-Gi-oh statues. Fans new and old of the show will now not have to pay inflated rates to own some of their favorite characters. These are some statues that fans will not want to miss this time around. Both re-release Yu-Gi-Oh ArtFX Duelist Statues from Kotobukiya are set to release in March 2021. Joey Wheeler is priced at $79.99 and pre-orders are live and can be found here. Yami Marik is priced at $84.99 and pre-orders for him are also live and can be found here. Don't forget to check out some of the other Yu-Gi-Oh statue re-releases like Yami Yugi, Sets Kaiba, and Dark Magician.

YU-GI-OH! ~ JOEY WHEELER ARTFX J STATUE [2020] – Kotobukiya continues their line of statues based on your favorite Yu-Gi-Oh! characters with Katsuya Jonouchi (known as Joey Wheeler in the English version)! Standing just over 9 inches tall in 1/7 scale, Katsuya Junoichi is a great addition to the Yu-Gi-Oh ARTFX J Statue series. Katsuya stands on a diorama base and features incredibly sculpted detail in his clothes and hair! Features include removable cards and a Duel Disk!

YU-GI-OH! YAMI MARIK ARTFXJ STATUE [2020] – Kotobukiya's next ARTFX J statue is non other than Yami Marik! This sculpt faithfully recreates the intense power of "Dark Marik" as he possesses his dark side. Everything from his characteristic hairstyle and the brilliance of his scarf to minor details such as his earrings have been beautifully crafted so that you can enjoy the figure from every angle. His left arm is replaceable with two interchangeable arm parts (with or without the Duel Disk). In addition, a bonus interchangeable face part is also included. His fearlessly twisted smile all the more depicts his dark appeal. Perfect to be displayed alone or alongside other ARTFX J statues!