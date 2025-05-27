Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, yu gi oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! Blue Eyes White Dragon Statue Arrives from Beast Kingdom

The heart of the cards comes to life as Beast Kingdom has unveiled a brand new set of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters statues

The 6-inch collectible features intricate sculpting and official Yu-Gi-Oh! branding details

Inspired by Seto Kaiba’s legendary ace monster, perfect for fans and collectors alike

Pre-orders are open now for $39.99, with a March 2026 release alongside Dark Magician

Beast Kingdom is back with yet another Dream Select series statue that captures the anime Yu-Gi-Oh! Blue-Eyes White Dragon has arrived with a brand new release that captures the sheer power of Seto Kaiba's iconic ace monster with incredible flair. Prepare for a "White Lightning" attack as this statue stands roughly 6" tall, and captures the dragon's elegant white appearance. It's said to be one of three "Blue-Eyes" dragons created millennia ago: the Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon (a fusion of its three spirits), and the fabled Blue-Eyes Shining Dragon.

Seto Kaiba's obsession comes from his family lore, as it was his grandfather, Gozaburo Kaiba, who acquired one of only three original Blue-Eyes cards. This sparked Kaiba's drive to collect all three and prove himself superior to the world and Yami Yugi. This statue captures just that with a fun and nicely crafted statue that will surely be an impressive addition to any Yu-Gi-Oh collection, for only $39.99. Pre-orders for Blue Eyes White Dragon are already live on Beast Kingdom with a March 2026 release and will release alongside Dark Magician!

DS-159-Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters – Blue Eyes White Dragon

"Unleash the power of the ultimate dragon! The Blue-Eyes White Dragon figure recreates its legendary pose in stunning detail. With special paint techniques that bring out its cold metallic scales and roaring stance, this statue captures the essence of Kaiba's iconic monster. The base, inspired by soaring airflow and icy blue tones, enhances its majesty. Complete with official Yu-Gi-Oh! branding and Pharaoh engravings, this is the perfect addition to any duelist's display."

Product Features:

Miniature collectibles featuring legendary monsters from Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters

Professionally sculpted to capture the majestic presence of the monsters

Perfectly detailed reproduction of legendary monster designs

