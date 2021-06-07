Yu-Gi-Oh Millennium Puzzle Replica Model Arrives From Bandai
Yu-Gi-Oh fans are about to inherit one of the series most beloved, powerful, and iconic items from the series, The Millennium Puzzle. Bandai has revealed their newest model kit, which will be putting the legendary relic into the hands of the collectors. Weighing only 1 pound and coming in at a max length of 10" (base of the pyramid), Bandai has loaded detail into this beauty. Bandai has captured all of the detail into this Millennium Puzzle, and to see it in its final form, fans will have to be earned it by assembling it on their own, adding a sense of completion to their newest collectible. After all the pieces are dissembled, Yu-Gi-Oh fans will have to finish the puzzle to become one with its ancient spirit hiding within. Whether you need a replica Millennium Puzzle for your collection, outfit, or your next tournament, Bandai has you covered. Coming in at only $44, Yu-Gi-Oh collectors can find one of these replicas here, so be sure to lock one down before they vanish.
- "Ultimagear plastic model kits lets users experience putting together realistic items featured in popular anime, manga, and movies while enjoying their structures, gimmicks, and textures. The first round features the global fan-favorite Millennium Puzzle from the Yu-Gi-Oh! series!
- Ultimagear Millennium Puzzle has steps in its build. Step 1 is to assemble the puzzle pieces, and step 2 is to complete the Millennium Puzzle as a puzzle
- There are no instructions to complete the assembly from step 2 for this unprecedented plastic model kit"
- In order to complete this puzzle, one must rely on their "intuition" to find a very small path to completion from the "countless assembly patterns" that are created from the order, positioning, sliding and spinning of the pieces
- Only product with affixed official Bluefin label has been thoroughly tested for safety and meets all North American consumer product safety regulations and entitles the purchaser to product support assistance."