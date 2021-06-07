Yu-Gi-Oh Millennium Puzzle Replica Model Arrives From Bandai

Yu-Gi-Oh fans are about to inherit one of the series most beloved, powerful, and iconic items from the series, The Millennium Puzzle. Bandai has revealed their newest model kit, which will be putting the legendary relic into the hands of the collectors. Weighing only 1 pound and coming in at a max length of 10" (base of the pyramid), Bandai has loaded detail into this beauty. Bandai has captured all of the detail into this Millennium Puzzle, and to see it in its final form, fans will have to be earned it by assembling it on their own, adding a sense of completion to their newest collectible. After all the pieces are dissembled, Yu-Gi-Oh fans will have to finish the puzzle to become one with its ancient spirit hiding within. Whether you need a replica Millennium Puzzle for your collection, outfit, or your next tournament, Bandai has you covered. Coming in at only $44, Yu-Gi-Oh collectors can find one of these replicas here, so be sure to lock one down before they vanish.