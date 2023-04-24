Zack Snyder's Justice League Aquaman MAFEX Makes a Splash A new set of MAFEX figures are on the way from Medicom including the arrival of Aquaman from Zack Snyder’s infamous 4-hour epic

It is a fun time to be a DC Comics fan, as Dawn of the DC has kicked off a new age of heroes and villains. Lazarus Planet and Dark Crisis have changed the DC landscape, and plenty of changes are on the horizon. One of which is with Aquaman as the Trench has risen from the depths with a new look, but can they be trusted? The fun with Aquaman does not end there, as Medicom has a new MAFEX figure heading our way with Zack Snyder's Justice League No.209 release. Jason Momoa is back as the King Atlantis with an impressive new figure. He will stand 6.29 inches, features his appearance from Zack Snyder's Justice League, and comes with plenty of swappable parts.

Tackle The Deep and put a stop to the uprising of Orm with this fantastic figure that does include his signature trident. On top of that, Aquaman will come with three different heads with standard, yelling, and angry expressions. A Mother Box will also be included allowing DC fans to be one step closer to resurrecting Superman. The MAFX Aquaman No.209 is priced at $109.99, is set for an April 2024 release, and pre-orders are live here.

The King Returns as MAFEX Unleashes Aquaman

"Zack Snyder's Justice League MAFEX No.209 Aquaman – From the smash hit Zack Snyder's Justice League film comes a new MAFEX figure of the king of Atlantis, Aquaman! Standing around 6" tall and fully posable, every scale of his armor has been carefully sculpted. With newly created sculpted heads for a more realistic expression, this is one figure you won't want to miss out on. Order yours today!"

Product Features

6.29 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on Zack Snyder's Justice League film

Fully articulated for maximum action

Highly detailed

Box Contents