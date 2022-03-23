Zack Snyder's Justice League Cyborg Prepares for War with MAFEX

Zack Snyder's Justice League was the ultimate DC Comes movie, and I doubt we will see the Justice League back on the screen. Who knows what WB and DC Comics has going on over there and it just seems to get worse. The latest bummer was the pushback off all their 2022 lineup with heavy hitters like The Flash getting pushed to 2023. However, all is not lost as Mediocm is showing their love for Zack Snyder's Justice League with a brand new MAFEX figure. This time the spotlight is on Cyborg, who got a lot more time to shine in the Snyder Cut and now that greatness comes to your shelves.

The fully articulated 1/12 scale figure captures Ray Fisher's appearance in Zack Snyder's Justice League. He will come with a nice assortment of swappable parts featuring 3 swappable heads and a variety of utility arms. The biggest highlight of this figure is the focus of Cyborg's battle ready mode with armored head and the addition of attachable arms. This Justice League member is red for Darkseid, and his arm and MAFEX capture him perfectly with this figure. Zack Snyder's Justice League fans will not want to miss out on owning this bad boy, and it will go perfect with the MAFEX Black Suit Superman figure also coming soon. Cyborg is priced at $104.99, he is set to release in December 2022, and pre-order are live and found here.

"Cyborg once again joins Medicom's MAFEX action figure lineup, this time with his specifications from Zack Snyder's Justice League! Cyborg features a pair of extra arms, a battle mode alternate head sculpt, and several blaster weapons."

Product Features

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the HBO Max Snyder Cut

Fully articulated for maximum action

Box Contents

Cyborg figure

3 Head sculpts

2 Extra arms

Shield

2 Blaster arms

Spear arm