Justice League Flash and Aquaman Arrive From McFarlane Toys

We already saw Justice League get collectibles back in 2017, but that isn't stopping anyone with Zack Snyder's Justice League. A new film with new characters, new suits, and tons of hype is a perfect reason to make new products. McFarlane Toys is not wasting any time giving fans these live-action heroes with their DC Multiverse figure line. Pre-orders have gone live for two members of the Justice League with The Flash and Aquaman. Both features design straight from the film, with Flash getting attachable electric pieces and Aquaman getting his trident. Both figures will be priced at $19.99 are and Amazon has them slated for January 2022, but I'm sure these will release way before that. Links are live now, and Justice League fans can find Aquaman here, The Flash here, and pictures and more info below.

"Half human, half Atlantean, Arthur Curry is an outsider who does not feel at home on the Earth's surface or at sea. That is, until the world is threatened and he joins Batman's newly assembled team of heroes. Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse and Aquaman is based on his look in the Justice League Movie.

Comes with his trident and a base

Included collectable art card with movie photography of Aquaman on the front, and character biography on the back

Showcased in DC Justice League themed window box packaging

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Justice League Figures! The Flash, Batman, Cyborg, Superman. Figures Sold Separately.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

"Barry Allen is an excessively energetic student attending Central City College, where he studies criminal justice with the hope of one day freeing his incarcerated father. More than eager to team up with crime fighting icon Batman, Barry's remarkably quick wit is surpassed only by his ability to move at hyper-speed."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Flash is based on his look in the Justice League Movie

Flash comes with x3 Pieces of Force Lightning pieces that slide on the arms and legs, and a base