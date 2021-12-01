Zack Snyder's Justice League Knightmare Batman Comes to Iron Studios

The future is not looking bright as Superman reigns supreme in this apocalyptic future from Zack Snyder's Justice League. It is up to Batman and his band of heroes and villains to save the day, and Iron Studios captures it all. Coming to of their 1/10 Art Scale statue series, Knightmare Batman is ready to bless your growing DC Comics collection. Standing roughly 8" tall, this Batman is not messing around with his tactical batsuit design with guns, ammo, and brown trench coat. Standing on a dirt display base, this Zack Snyder's Justice League statue is very well sculpted and captures a deadly future that I do not think we will see again. The Knightmare Batman Zack Snyder's Justice League Art Scale 1/10 from Iron Studios is priced at $159.99. He is set to realize in December 2022, and pre-orders are already live, and he can be found here.

"In an apocalyptic desert where it was once a planet full of life, a tired and cautious, but still relentless leader of an insurgent movement, walks in a devastated world, seeking by all means to end a long conflict against the conquering forces of a cosmic tyrant and his Kryptonian ally, who was once Earth's greatest hero. Wearing an overcoat over a stiffer variation of his original costume, Iron Studios presents the "Knightmare Batman – Zack Snyder's Justice League – Art Scale 1/10" statue, featuring the Dark Knight derived from the anthological scene presented in the film's side plot Justice League, in director Zack Snyder's version."

"In response to thousands of requests from fans and collectors, this is another Iron Studios statue derived from Snyder's Justice League version, which will also feature the already revealed "Superman Black Suit" and "Darkseid" Art Scale 1/10, and the versions styled "Superman Black" and "Batman Knightmare" MiniCo. With thirteen statues planned for this collection, there are still eight future ones to be revealed. Can you guess which other characters will be in this line-up? Lots of news coming soon on Iron Studios' social media and its YouTube channel."

Knightmare Batman – Zack Snyder's Justice League – Art Scale 1/10

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 8.6 in (H) x 6.3 in (W) x 4.3 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.7 lbs

MSRP: USD $159.99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022