Zack Snyder's Justice League Knightmare Joker Hits Weta Workshop

We return to the Knightmare world once again as Weta Workshop unveils their next Zack Snyder's Justice League statue. The statue will take collectors into the distant future where Superman reigns supreme, and it's up to an unlikely band of heroes and villains to stop him. I doubt we will ever see theta Batman Nightmare World again, but it is great to know that collectibles with it in mind. This would include the Weta Workshop new Joker statue that shows off Jared Leto's portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime. The 1/4th scale statue will show off Zack Snyder's Justice League Joker in his apocalyptic outfit with a variety of swappable arms.

These swappable pieces will include a Joker Card arm, Batman Cowl arm, and as well as Joker holding a crowbar or an AK-47. The detail on this statue is next level, and it just shows off the incredible detail that Weta Workshop has. This scene from Zack Snyder's Justice League was chilling, and this statue captures that. Priced at $899.00, the 1:4 Scale statue will release in Q2 of 2022, and pre-orders will stay open here until they sell out. Hello Batman….

"The Clown Prince of Crime is back, and this time he's offering a truce. Is it desperation that brings two opposites together? Despite the threat, can The Joker really be trusted? Just how bleak will things get in Zack Snyder's post apocalypse Knightmare? This agent of chaos is the antithesis of Batman, and as one of the most iconic villains in the DC Universe has seen many incarnations over the decades. In this sculpt, Weta Workshop's The Joker brings a fresh take to the lord of laughter, adding even more mystery and intrigue to Zack Snyder's Justice League."

FEATURES

1:4 scale statue in high quality polystone;

Portrays The Joker in Zack Snyder's post apocalypse Knightmare, exclusive to Weta Workshop;

Physically sculpted by Weta Workshop artist Daniel Cockersell;

Concept created under Zack's vision and direction;

Contains detachable token of truce 'Joker Card', made with real paper;

Includes swappable Batman cowl;

Also includes swappable weapon hand holding a crowbar;

Unique base design featuring additional "Zack Snyder's Justice League" plaque for display at collector's preference.