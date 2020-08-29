15 Hours Of Celebrity Interviews For Forbidden Planet's 42nd Birthday

We've been running snippets of a few of them over the week. But today for Forbidden Planet's 42nd birthday, they have released around 15 hours of celebrity interviews and a tonne of behind-the-scenes histories behind the iconic comic book store that began in Denmark Street in London. That includes fifty minutes of Garth Ennis and Dan Slott, an hour of Neil Gaiman, Jonathan Ross and Kevin Smith and well over that for Dirk Maggs. Also including videos with Mark Millar, Alice Cooper, William Shatner, Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss, Chris Claremont, Duncan Jones, Leigh Balch, Run DMC, Gerard Way, Ben Aaronovitch, Michael Moorcock, Simon Pegg, V.E.Schwab, Brian Bolland, Dave Gibbons and more. So… what else were you going to do with your weekend?

And there's plenty of Behind The Scenes interviews with the people who made – and make – Forbidden Planet what it is today.

