6 Thoughts About New Image Comics Graphic Novel Blue In Green

Writer Ram V (Catwoman, Justice League Dark) was kind enough to send over an early copy of his next project with penciller Anand RK called Blue In Green. After reading it, there were a couple of figurative melodies I couldn't get out of my head. Here they are:
- Is Blue In Green good? Yes. Is Blue In Green great? Not really. My criticisms: The comic didn't scare me, and V was a little too wordy. I didn't get a sense of creeping horror, and the monster didn't frighten me. Then again, that's a problem of execution, not concept. In concept, I like Blue In Green quite a bit. It's about family, jazz music, and the heat of New York City. The mystery of how the characters all connected with each other engaged me more than the horror.
- If DC ever decides to do Hellblazer again after the now doomed Si Spurrier run, the commissioning editor ought to give the entire Blue In Green team a look. They turned in one pretty book.
- There are a couple of funny moments where a now-closed jazz club is being used as a porn set, and the landlord talks about how he should've evicted the jazz club's owner years ago but didn't because "that's the price of being a romantic." The comic isn't funny per se, but when V does drop humor in, it works.
- The team (probably Tom Muller) even manages to evoke the Blue Note logo (a famous jazz record label) without infringing on a copyright.
- RK and colorist John Pearson go for lots of early Bill Sienkiewicz-esque lens flare or depth perception tricks, which felt appropriate for the story and setting. They're a duo to watch. According to the backmatter, letterer Aditya Bidikar hand-lettered the entire comic, which added to the experience.
- If you miss Hellblazer, give Blue In Green a try. The trappings are new to me, and the art's excellent.