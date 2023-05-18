A Bunch Of Marvel August 2023 News Before Solicits Officially Drop We ran Marvel's full August 2023 solicits and solicitations earlier in the week when they leaked. They will go official later today.

We ran Marvel's full August 2023 solicits and solicitations earlier in the week when they leaked. They will go official later today, which is when other sites like Comics Beat, Newsarama, Popverse, Comic Book and CBR will suddenly decide they are allowed to run them. But if you want to get ahead and catch up a little, here are some of the breakout articles that Bleeding Cool ran in the interim. Including details on the new Riri Williams: The Invincible Ironheart comic that you won't see elsewhere, as that has been pulled by Marvel from August 2023 – even though it will be seen in next week's printed Marvel Previews catalogue.

And here is what Marvel Comics just released about this last one…