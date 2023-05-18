A Bunch Of Marvel August 2023 News Before Solicits Officially Drop
We ran Marvel's full August 2023 solicits and solicitations earlier in the week when they leaked. They will go official later today.
We ran Marvel's full August 2023 solicits and solicitations earlier in the week when they leaked. They will go official later today. Including details on the new Riri Williams: The Invincible Ironheart comic that you won't see elsewhere, as that has been pulled by Marvel from August 2023 – even though it will be seen in next week's printed Marvel Previews catalogue.
And here is what Marvel Comics just released about this last one…
Mastermind writer Al Ewing's next immortal saga has arrived! This August, Ewing's IMMORTAL THOR #1 hits stands with art by Martín Cóccolo and a cover by Alex Ross.
Following the acclaimed IMMORTAL HULK, fans won't want to miss this new story of Immortal Thor! In Norse myths, they called him Thunderer. Vuer has he been called, and Hloriddi. The Gods know him as Asgard's King, keeper of Mjolnir, hero of the tales. When injustice grips the Earth and ancient powers bring down the sky, he fights for those who cannot – and when the tale is done, we will know what that cost him. This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR.
Ewing said, "Doors are indeed opening, buried secrets are waiting to be unearthed, and ancient gods – elder gods, if you will – are coming to bring trial and sorrow to Earth, Asgard and Thor personally, and he's going to need to be his absolute highest self to face them. And even then, he might not make it through. The omens are sinister. The storm is at the gate."
On working on the book, artist Martín Cóccolo adds, "Even though I'm the artist of the project, I'm enjoying being surprised by the legend that is Al Ewing every time I turn a page of script and not fully know where the story is going. So, both as the artist and a fan, I tell you let Al cook and I don't think you'll regret it. And all I can assure you, dear reader, is that I'm making Al's story as beautiful and as powerful as I possibly can."