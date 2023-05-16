Marvel's Voices To Focus On The X-Men In August 2023 Marvel's Voices: X-Men will feature characters and creators from a variety of marginalised backgrounds, all telling stories of Marvel's mutants.

Marvel's Voices began as a podcast from Marvel Comics with video components aimed at spotlighting creatives of colour around the Marvel Universe, before becoming a regular comic book anthology, celebrating diversity across the Marvel Universe and often times to specific celebration months. Marvel's Voices: Indigenous Voices and Heritage focused on Native American talent and characters. Legacy on Black comic book creators and characters. Pride on the LGBTQ+ community and characters. Identity on Asian heritage comic book creators and characters. And Comunidades on Latino and Latina comic creators and characters.

But for August, it looks like Marvel Comics will take a different tack, looking at all sorts of Voices but focused on one specific storytelling group, with Marvel's Voices: X-Men, featuring characters and creators from a variety of marginalised backgrounds, all telling stories of Marvel's mutants – the group originally used to tell allegorical stories and power fantasies of marginalised groups in America. Will this be a change going forward across the board? Or another option for Marvel to tell such stories away from any specific assigned month? Here's the solicitation for Marvel's Voices: X-Men from Marvel's leaked August 2023 solicits and solicitations. With Greg Pak, Al Ewing, Jay Ededin, Jan Bazaldua, Jethro Morales, Nina Vakueva, Wilton Santos and more, with Sunspot, Bishop, Psylocke, Jubilee, Storm and Iceman on the cover.



MARVEL'S VOICES: X-MEN #1

GREG PAK, AL EWING, JAY EDIDIN & MORE (W) • JAN BAZALDUA, JETHRO MORALES,

NINA VAKUEVA, WILTON SANTOS & MORE (A) • COVER BY BERNARD CHANG

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ • VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

MARVEL'S VOICES continues with this stunning anthology of all new stories celebrating Marvel's mightiest mutants! From the exhilarating

days of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters to the current halcyon days of Krakoa, these stories span the gamut of the X-Men's history –

delving into the past of some of your favorite X-Men as well as looking toward their future. With an exciting lineup of fan-favorite creators

and fresh new talent, you won't want to miss out on this issue!

56 PGS./RATED T+ …$6.99