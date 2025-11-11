Posted in: Comics, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: gin, milan, peach momoko

A Limited-Edition Peach Momoko Gin Available To Collectors In Italy

Peach Momoko has created a brand new character and label for an original gin, ahead of Peach's visit to the upcoming Milan Con in two weeks. A collaboration between Tripstillery Milano, Foodmetti and Peach Momoko called HONO花, a limited edition gin, a 500ml bottle at 43% vol and for fifty Euros. For any Peach Momoko collector, it's probably a must, but it is shipping in Italy only, so you might want to find a friend in Rome willing to ship it internationally. It is described thus:

"A project that combines art, taste and creative spirit in a collector's bottle, encased in never-before-seen artwork signed by the artist herself-a delicate and powerful vision that reflects her poetics and the essence of the gin itself. A gin like a work of art Made from a recipe personally conceived by Peach Momoko, HONO花 is a distillate that tells the story of the fusion of East and West, of purity of line and complexity of taste. The bottle is produced in a limited edition, designed as a collector's item for lovers of art and signature spirits. The artist Peach Momoko is one of the most acclaimed illustrators on the international scene. Known for her dreamlike covers and fusion of Japanese aesthetics and Western pop imagery, she regularly collaborates with Marvel Comics, MTG, Tool, One Piece trading cards and others. In addition, she has won two Eisner awards, considered the Oscars of comics. His visual universe–made of dreams, delicacy and strength–takes liquid form here in a gin that is both homage and self-portrait."

I understand that it is expected that they will only produce a very limited run of these bottles and this gin. Far fewer copies than a retailer exclusive Peach Momoko cover or a 1:100 variant… and probably easier to display as well. All you have to do is get it from Italy…

Peach Momoko is a Japanese illustrator who began exhibiting at US comic conventions back in 2014 and saw American publication with a couple of stories picked up by Grant Morrison when they were EIC of Heavy Metal Magazine. Since then she has become the hottest cover art variant creator in the business, increasingly in demand, and for the last two years has been writing and drawing Ultimate X-Men for Marvel Comics.

