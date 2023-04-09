A New Home For Deathblow in WildCATS (Spoilers) Jumping from solider to soldier, but in this week's WildCATS #6 it seems that Deathblow may be getting a body more suited for him.

Deathblow was created by Brandon Choi and Jim Lee for Darker Image #1 in 1993. And for his thirtieth anniversary he got a complete remake for the DC Universe. Of course, this would not be for the first time. Originally in the comics, Deathblow was Michael Cray, born to a US Navy Admiral who, with Michael's mother, was killed by terrorists.

He signed up for revenge, became a Navy Seal, was assigned to the WildStorm body I.O. and their military group Team 7, exposed to the Gen Factor to gain superpowers. Cray's abilities would not manifest for some time, and eventually demonstrated itself through a cancer that healed him, and generated mental shields.

Genevieve Cray was later created as a new Deathblow by Alan Moore and Jim Baikie, revealing that I.O. created clones of Team 7, with variants of each intended to fight each other to the death, Genevieve as the only survivor.

The New 52 DC reboot saw him appear in the Grifter series, teaming with Cheshire, and then later competing with Deathstroke for an assassination mission, with a shared military history.

Michael Cray was then reinvented by Warren Ellis for The Wild Storm separate continuity series of series, as an operative sent to assassinate Jacob Marlow, to discover that he has superpowers – and cancer – as a result of being implanted with Daemonite biology years ago. He is later killed by a target he was defending.

Last year we got a brand new origin of Deathblow (picture), in the WildStorm 30th Anniversary Special. A new twist on the Robocop idea from Matthew Rosenberg and Jeff Spokes.

With Michael Cray as an African American military vet, then a mercenary, shot down by DC Comics' King Snake's gang alongside his elderly parents, and turned by Jacob Marlow and Lynch into a transferable programme of skills, implanted from soldier to soldier, which unbeknownst to anyone, brings Michael Cray's personality along with it.

Deathblow has basically become the new Deadman of the DC Universe, through technological rather than supernatural reasons…

In the new WILDCATS series from DC Comics, this has been formalised and recognised more. This is who Deathblow is.

Jumping from solider to soldier, but in this week's WildCATS #6 by Matthew Rosenberg and Stephen Segovia, it seems that Deathblow may be getting a body more suited for him. As well as finding out what D.B.L.O. stands for.

Digital Biological Latency Operating System, and discovering that it's a little more aggressive than previously shown in terms of taking someone, or something, over.

Deathblow is… Spartan. Or vice versa. Now all he needs is some matching face paint. WildCATS #6 is published on Tuesday.

WILDCATS #6 CVR A STEPHEN SEGOVIA

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Stephen Segovia

With the WildC.A.T.s out of commission and still reeling from the death of a teammate, their replacements find themselves fighting for their lives. While everyone is distracted, the Court of Owls set their sights on the HALO Corporation for a hostile takeover…extremely hostile.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/11/2023