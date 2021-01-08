A New Star Wars: High Republic #1? Thank FOC It's Friday, 8th January

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And no Lunar as well. Not UCS anymore, though. Of course, in these times, so much of this is up in the air. There's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOCing today?

The launch of Matt Kindt and Tyler Jenkins ' Fear Case #1 hits FOC this weekend, retailers who order 10 or more copies of Fear Agent #1 receive full returnability.

and ' Fear Case #1 hits FOC this weekend, retailers who order 10 or more copies of Fear Agent #1 receive full returnability. While IDW is launching Chained To The Grave #1 by Brian Level, Andrew Eschenbach and Kate Sherron with a 1:10 variant.

and with a 1:10 variant. Star Wars: High Republic Adventures #1 is going to FOC this weekend. Retailers, look and see how the Marvel High Republic comic book did, think how the IDW one might do. It also has a 1:10 cover.

TMNT: The Last Ronin is eventually at FOC for February publication. Orders of 85% of TMNT The Last Ronin #1 and orders on #2 are fully returnable with no qualifiers, for a nominal fee.

Transformers: Beast Wars is launching from IDW by Erik Burnham and Josh Burcham , with 1:10 and 1:25 covers.

and , with 1:10 and 1:25 covers. Mirka Andolfo 's new book Deep Beyond #1 is out from Image Comics, written with David Goy and drawn by Andrea Broccardo. The comic is returnable for registered retailers.

's new book Deep Beyond #1 is out from Image Comics, written with and drawn by The comic is returnable for registered retailers. Graphic Fantasy #1 and #2 by Erik Larsen, the facsimile first appearances of The Savage Dragon, are up for FOC.

the facsimile first appearances of The Savage Dragon, are up for FOC. That Amazing Spider-Man #55 second print is up.

Launch of Avengers; Mech Strike #1.

The King In Black: Black Knight #1 by Si Spurrier and Jesus Saiz is up – and gorgeous. The King In Black: Marauders see the X-Men join in.

and is up – and gorgeous. The King In Black: Marauders see the X-Men join in. Legend Of Shang-Chi launches a second series. Will this beat the first?

Redemption #1 by Christa Faust and Mike Deodato from AWA is FOCing today too.

and from AWA is FOCing today too. Luna #1 by Maria Llovet is FOCing this weekend from Boom Studios too, with a 1:25 cover, returnable for registered retailers.

is FOCing this weekend from Boom Studios too, with a 1:25 cover, returnable for registered retailers. Specter Inspectors #1 by Bowen McCurdy, Kaitlyn Musto is launching from Boom as well.

is launching from Boom as well. Elliott Kalan and Andrea Mutti have their launch of Maniac Of New York #1 from AfterShock Comics.

Oni Press is launching a new Rick And Morty series, Worlds Apart by Josh Trujillo, Tony Fleecs and Jarrett Williams.

While DC has second prints of its first Future State titles.

What's on your FOC?

