A Pantheon Of Gods Return To Shazam & Mary Marvel (Spoilers)

This is what happens when Captain Marvel, I mean Shazam, I mean The Captain, I mean Billy Batson, doesn't have the Wisdom Of Solomon on his side. From today's Lazarus Planet: Revenge Of The Gods #4.

Solomon being one of the mystical figures that empower Shazam and handily make up the letter of Shazam as well. Because nothing is quite as powerful as an acronym.

Once upon a time Mary Marvel, when she was called that, had her very own acronym that also provided super-powers. Because everyone needs "grace" and "beauty" as a super ability.

Mary Marvel's individual pantheon of gods went away with the New 52 but, at the conclusion of Lazarus Planet: Revenger Of The Gods, they have returned, and this time not quite as ephemeral as grace and beauty.

Artemis replaces Ariadne for stamina. Selene replaced Selina and delivers agility. and Aurora delivers invulnerability rather than beauty.

Just the two now have the powers of Shazam, whichever their derivation. Billy Batson is now The Captain and Mary is Mary Marvel… and now it's time for Mark Waid and Dan Mora to take up the baton for both,

LAZARUS PLANET REVENGE OF THE GODS #4 (OF 4) CVR A GUILLEM MARCH

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Guillem March

Written by G. Willow Wilson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, and Josie Campbell Art by Cian Tormey, Alitha Martinez, and others! The identity of humanity's mysterious ally is revealed in the action-packed finale! With an unexpected god at their side, Wonder Woman and the Amazons are ready to take down Hera and her evil machinations once and for all. But what will victory mean for the future of the heroes and villains connected to the gods?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 04/25/2023