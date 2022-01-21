Action Comics #1039 Preview: Are You Not Entertained?

ACTION COMICS #1039

DC Comics

1121DC041

1121DC042 – ACTION COMICS #1039 CVR B JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Shawn Aldridge (A) Riccardo Federici and Adriana Melo (CA) Daniel Sampere

Weeks after arriving on Warworld, Superman and the Authority are still learning the art of survival. But Superman refuses to bow to Mongul's law, continuing to risk his life for his new allies, his fellow slaves, and even his enemies. As members of the Authority fight Mongul's rule from the shadows, Superman discovers an ancient mystery regarding Warworld's true origins… that he himself may play a part in. Also featuring Martin Manhunter Part Three!

In Shops: 1/25/2022

SRP: $4.99

