Action Comics #1045 Preview: We All Want to Change the Warworld

Superman has inspired the people of Warworld to revolution, but in this preview of Action Comics #1045, is it a futile gesture? Check out the preview below.

ACTION COMICS #1045

DC Comics

0522DC072

0522DC073 – Action Comics #1045 Rafael Sarmento Cover – $5.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Riccardo Federici, David Lapham (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The Warworld Revolution escalates as Superman gains the upper hand, forcing Mongul to take desperate measures. Meanwhile, a fallen ally of Superman is resurrected…at a terrible cost. A new connection to Jack Kirby's Fourth World is revealed as the Warworld Saga's mind-blowing conclusion nears! Then, in A World Without Clark Kent—Lois Lane and John Henry Irons race against time to save Thao-La, testing the limits of the mysterious element Genesis!

In Shops: 7/26/2022

SRP: $4.99

