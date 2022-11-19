Action Comics #1049 Preview: Lex Luthor Did What to Metallo's Sister?

ACTION COMICS #1049

DC Comics

0922DC142

0922DC142 – Action Comics #1049 Steve Beach Cover – $4.99

0922DC144 – Action Comics #1049 Roger Cruz Cover – $5.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Mike Perkins, David Lapham (CA) Steve Beach

KAL-EL RETURNS PART 5—THE EPIC CROSSOVER BETWEEN ACTION COMICS AND SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL CONTINUES! We're only one month away from the mammoth Action Comics #1050, and tensions between the Super-Family and Lex Luthor have never been higher. Meanwhile, in the Fortress of Solitude, Steel, Supergirl, and Kong Kenan repel an alien invasion!

In Shops: 11/22/2022

SRP: $4.99

