Alex Freed & Martin Tunica Create Assassin's Creed Valhalla Prequel

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths is a new Ubisoft licensed comic book from Dark Horse Comics launching in March 2022. Written by Alex Freed (Dragon Age: The Silent Grove, Anthem), drawn by Martin Tunica (Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory), coloured by Michael Atiyeh (Halo: Escalation, HYPER SCAPE), and lettered by Jimmy Betancourt (HYPER SCAPE, Batman) with covers by Rafael Sarmento (Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen), Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths is a prequel story to the upcoming game Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök.

Thor, Baldr, and Heimdall have discovered trouble lurking at Asgard's borders once again. A mighty fire giant from Muspelheim is threatening the land of the Æsir. In the aftermath of the raging battle, Baldr discovers that the Muspels are now massing at the gates of Svartalfheim and begins a journey to bring peace to the realms.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths #1 will be in comic shops on the 16th of March, 2022, the week after the game is released.

Dawn of Ragnarök is an upcoming downloadable content expansion package for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, that will be released on 10 March 2022. It is the third expansion pack for the game, alongside Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris. In a stunning world of Norse Myth, invaders of frost and flame threaten the fate of the Nine Realms. The dwarven kingdom of Svartálfaheimr is crumbling, and amidst the chaos, Odin's beloved son, Baldr, has been taken prisoner by the immortal fire giant, Surtr. In Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök, the most ambitious expansion in franchise history, Eivor must embrace their destiny as Odin, the Norse god of Battle and Wisdom. Unleash new divine powers as you embark on a desperate quest through a breathtaking world. Complete a legendary Viking saga and save your son in the face of the gods' doom. A war begins. A world ends. This is the Dawn of Ragnarök.