All Twelve Issues Of Watchmen 9.8 CGC Auctioned Individually Today

Today sees Heritage Auction lists, individually, all twelve issues of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' Watchmen, the comic book that changes the medium. Once seen as the holy of holies. And for a comic that I picked up in the bargain bins in the early nineties, every issue selling for above its cover price – and guide value. With issue 1 currently entertaining bids of up to $630. These will all sell today… how high will they go? which other issues will rise to the top? Place your bets – or, indeed, place your bids!

Watchmen #1 (DC, 1986) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearances of Rorschach, Ozymandias, Dr. Manhattan, Silk Spectre, and Nite Owl. Death of the Comedian. Alan Moore story. Dave Gibbons cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $80. CGC census 2/22: 511 in 9.8, none higher. Currently with bids totally $630.

Watchmen #2 (DC, 1986) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Alan Moore story. Dave Gibbons cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $20. CGC census 2/22: 309 in 9.8, none higher. Currently with bids totally $87.

Watchmen #3 (DC, 1986) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Alan Moore story. Dave Gibbons cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $20. CGC census 2/22: 251 in 9.8, 3 higher. Currently with bids totally $77.

Watchmen #4 (DC, 1986) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Origin of Dr. Manhattan. Alan Moore story. Dave Gibbons cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $20. CGC census 2/22: 156 in 9.8, none higher. Currently with bids totally $51.

Watchmen #5 (DC, 1987) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Alan Moore story. Dave Gibbons cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $20. CGC census 2/22: 219 in 9.8, none higher. Currently with bids totally $70.

Watchmen #6 (DC, 1987) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Origin of Rorschach. Alan Moore story. Dave Gibbons cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $20. CGC census 2/22: 183 in 9.8, none higher. Currently with bids totally $77.

Watchmen #7 (DC, 1987) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Alan Moore story. Dave Gibbons cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $20. CGC census 2/22: 197 in 9.8, none higher. Currently with bids totally $77.

Watchmen #8 (DC, 1987) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Death of the Nite Owl (Hollis Mason). Alan Moore story. Dave Gibbons cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $20. CGC census 2/22: 123 in 9.8, none higher. Currently with bids totally $81.

Watchmen #9 (DC, 1987) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Origin of Silk Spectre. Alan Moore story. Dave Gibbons cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $20. CGC census 2/22: 120 in 9.8, none higher. Currently with bids totally $51.

Watchmen #10 (DC, 1987) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Alan Moore story. Dave Gibbons cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $20. CGC census 2/22: 168 in 9.8, none higher. Currently with bids totally $56.

Watchmen #11 (DC, 1987) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Origin of Ozymandias. Dave Gibbons cover and art. Alan Moore story. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $20. CGC census 2/22: 207 in 9.8, none higher. Currently with bids totally $144.

Watchmen #12 (DC, 1987) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Last issue of the title. Death of Rorschach. Alan Moore story. Dave Gibbons cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $20. CGC census 2/22: 345 in 9.8, 1 higher. Currently with bids totally $70.