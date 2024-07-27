Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, Psylocke, sdcc

Alyssa Wong & Vincenzo Carratù's Psylocke #1 For X-Men From The Ashes

Alyssa Wong & Vincenzo Carratù's Psylocke #1 For X-Men From The Ashes

Article Summary Alyssa Wong & Vincenzo Carratù launch new Psylocke series for X-Men: From The Ashes.

Kwannon, the current Psylocke, goes solo in a new series exploring her dark past and brutal missions.

Comic announced at San Diego Comic-Con, tying into X-Men: From the Ashes storyline.

Series debuts in November, featuring twisted supervillain the Taxonomist and appearances by Greycrow.

Well, we knew it was going to be announced, and now it has been. A new Psylocke comic book for X-Men: From The Ashes, and it's by Alyssa Wong and Vincenzo Carratù, launching in November, and just announced at San Diego Comic-Con. The first of the second wave of new X-Men titles and apparently a rather dark and intense book according to Alyssa.

"Just now at the Marvel Comics: X-Men: From the Ashes Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, and a host of X-Men creators gave fans the scoop on what's to come in the exciting new era of X-Men comics storytelling, including the reveal of all-new solo ongoing series—PSYLOCKE! Launching in November, PSYLOCKE will be written by Alyssa Wong, known for their acclaimed work on Star Wars: Doctor Aphra and Deadpool, and drawn by rising star Vincenzo Carratù, the artist currently delivering explosive vampire slaying action in Dracula: Blood Hunt. "PSYLOCKE will tie into the character's current status quo established in Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman's X-Men #1 where she lends her deadly expertise to Cyclops' team of X-Men operating out of Alaska. However, there are missions that aren't suitable for the X-Men and require Psylocke to embrace the teachings of her dark past! "After taking on the mantle of Psylocke, Kwannon became one of Krakoa's breakout stars in titles like Hellions and Uncanny Avengers. Now, the telepathic and telekinetic ninja goes solo! Her upcoming adventures feature appearances by her lover Greycrow, shed light on her brutal upbringing with the Hand, and introduce a twisted super villain called the Taxonomist! "SHE WAS MADE FOR VIOLENCE! Trained to be an assassin since birth, Kwannon chose to be an X-Man. But there are still some jobs too dirty for the X-Men. And some paths have to be walked alone. When the mission is brutal, Psylocke unsheathes her blades to punish those who prey on mutants. Exploding out of the pages of X-Men, join Psylocke into the underbelly of the Marvel Universe, carving out her own place in a world that would rather see her under control!

Now, remember, this is the Kwannon version of Psylocke, who took the name from Betsy Braddock who, last we saw, was still Captain Britain, with her girlfriend Rachel Summers, set to be together in the new X-Force series. Not confusing at all. Kwannon first appeared in X-Men #17 in 1993 created by Fabian Nicieza and Andy Kubert, revealed to have been bodyswapped with Betsy Braddock when she became a Japanese ninja. Thirty years later, after "yellowface" criticism for Betsy Braddock, they returned to their original bodies, and Kwannon became the second Psylocke. An intuitive empath with low-level telepathic abilities, and associated with the Hand ninjas, when she inhabited Betsy Braddock's body, she gained telepathic abilities and the power to generate a katana and other bladed weapon constructs composed of psionic energy. She retained those abilities with they eventually switched back… here are those panel details. I will probably be asleep.

PSYLOCKE #1

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Art by VINCENZO CARRATÙ

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

On Sale 11/13

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!