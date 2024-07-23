Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, X-Men | Tagged: Psylocke, san diego comic con, sdcc

Marvel To Announce A New Psylocke Comic At San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel has sent out the notice "New Psylocke Comic Series To Be Announced At San Diego Comic-Con!" With exclamation marks and everything.

Article Summary Marvel announces a new Psylocke comic series launching in November.

Full details to be revealed at the X-Men panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Kwannon continues her legacy as Psylocke, originally introduced in 1993.

Psylocke possesses empathic, telepathic abilities and psionic weaponry.

Marvel has sent out the notice "New Psylocke Comic Series To Be Announced At San Diego Comic-Con! An all-new Psylocke comic series launches this November. Stay tuned for the full announcement this Saturday at the Marvel Comics: X-Men: From The Ashes panel at San Diego Comic-Con!" I put the hyphens in because they forgot them. And then telling us that "she was made for violence".

Now, remember, this is the Kwannon version of Psylocke, who took the name from Betsy Braddock who, last we saw, was still Captain Britain, with her girlfriend Rachel Summers, set to be together in the new X-Force series. Not confusing at all.

Kwannon first appeared in X-Men #17 in 1993 created by Fabian Nicieza and Andy Kubert, revealed to have been bodyswapped with Betsy Braddock when she became a Japanese ninja. Thirty years later, after "yellowface" criticism for Betsy Braddock, they returned to their original bodies, and Kwannon became the second Psylocke.

An intuitive empath with low-level telepathic abilities, and associated with the Hand ninjas, when she inhabited Betsy Braddock's body, she gained telepathic abilities and the power to generate a katana and other bladed weapon constructs composed of psionic energy. She retained those abilities with they eventually switched back… here are those panel details. I will probably be asleep.

Marvel Comics: X-Men: From the Ashes

Saturday July 27, 2024 3:00pm – 4:00pm PDT

Room 6A

From the ashes . . . a new beginning! The Krakoan Age has come to an end, and the X-Men are entering a bold new era of storytelling as they find themselves once more navigating a world that hates and fears them. Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski, executive editor X-traordinaire Tom Brevoort, and more mutant masterminds join for this uncanny panel featuring first looks, behind-the-scenes reveals, and thrilling announcements. And be sure to stay until the end for the exclusive giveaway!

