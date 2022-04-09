Amazing Spider-Man #149 Debuts The Clone At Heritage Auctions

Amazing Spider-Man #149 has become a pretty important book as of late. Featuring the debut of the Spider-Clone and the origin of Jackal, with all of the Ben Reilly shenanigans going on, this book has seen some extra heat on it. This copy, taking bids at Heritage Auctions today, is as good as it gets, really, a CGC 9.8. There are some rumors that Jackal and Reilly may be popping up in Spider-Verse part 2, which would make this book a huge key going forward as well. It might be the time to snag this. This rare copy is at $2100, which is what this grade should be fetching. Check it out below, Amazing Spider-Man fans.

Amazing Spider-Man Is Always A Good Investment

"The Amazing Spider-Man #149 (Marvel, 1975) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Origin and "death" of the Jackal. First appearance of the Spider-Man clone. Gwen Stacy clone appearance. Gil Kane cover. Ross Andru art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $225. CGC census 3/22: 37 in 9.8, none higher. First appearance of the Spider-Man Clone in "Even If I Live, I Die!" Script by Gerry Conway. Pencils by Ross Andru. Inks by Mike Esposito and Dave Hunt (backgrounds). Cover by Gil Kane and Frank Giacoia. One of the classic web-slinger issues of the bronze age! At Shea Stadium in Queens, the master plan of the Jackal finally comes together! On the infield grass, the Amazing Spider-Man fights to the finish against a carbon copy of himself – the Spider-Clone! With Ned Leeds in mortal danger, can the wondrous wall-crawler triumph over his clone and the Jackal too? But even if he wins, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man may still lose Gwen once again. An emotional ending for all. Origins of the Jackal and the Gwen Stacy clone. Apparent deaths of the Jackal and the Spider-Clone."

This is the highest copy on the CGC census, so bid knowing that there are no copies graded higher. Go here to get more info and place a bid. While there, check out the other books taking bids today.