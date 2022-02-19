An Elusive CGC 9.9 Hard Boiled #1, Up for Auction

Getting a comic book graded above CGC 9.8 is tough. As the CGC grading scale states, a Gem Mint CGC 10.0 is "The highest grade assigned. The collectible must have no evidence of any manufacturing or handling defects." A CGC 9.9 is described as "nearly indistinguishable from a 10.0 but will have a very minor manufacturing defect. It will not have any evidence of handling defects." These are incredibly elusive designations, and even brand new comic books fresh out of the case from the distributor commonly get a CGC 9.8 for, as CGC itself again describes, "negligible handling or manufacturing defects." Oversized comics are even more difficult than usual to get in above CGC 9.8, because the non-standard size generally makes them more difficult to store, display, ship and handle. In January 2022, we saw a Hard Boiled #1 CGC 10.0 go for an eye-opening $5,760.00, and if you missed out on that one, here's a chance to get in a grade that's almost as elusive with this Hard Boiled #1 (Dark Horse, 1990) CGC MT 9.9 White pages up for auction in this week's 2022 February 20-21 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122208 at Heritage Auctions.

Hard Boiled was a 1990 bit of insanity from Dark Horse by Frank Miller and Geof Darrow. The three-issue mini-series takes place in near-future dystopian Los Angeles and is the story of Carl Seltz, an insurance investigator who just happens to be an ultra-violent cyborg tax collector, and perhaps even the last, best hope of robotkind. Miller and Darrow won the 1991 Eisner award for Best Writer/Artist for the series. Unsurprisingly, there's only one CGC 9.9-graded copy of any issue of this series, and this Hard Boiled #1 (Dark Horse, 1990) CGC MT 9.9 White pages is up for auction in this week's 2022 February 20-21 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122208 at Heritage Auctions.

Hard Boiled #1 (Dark Horse, 1990) CGC MT 9.9 White pages. Frank Miller story. Geof Darrow cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $20. CGC census 2/22: 1 in 9.9, 1 higher. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 3842958007 and purchase grader's notes if available.