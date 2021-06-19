Apocalypse Rages in X-Men Legends #4 [Preview]

X-Men Legends #4 brings us back to a simpler time for mutants. A time before we had to worry about things like Wolverine, Cyclops, and Jean Grey being involved in a three-way romantic and sexual relationship. Instead, all we have to do is reckon with the fact that Cyclops married an exact clone of his dead girlfriend and then left her with no notice to go be with that dead girlfriend, now resurrected, so they can raise the baby he had with the clone who will be sent to the future and become the annoying new leader of a team of young mutants and… you know what? It's actually much simpler nowadays. Check out the preview below!

X-MEN LEGENDS #4

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210601

MAR210603 – X-MEN LEGENDS #4 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VAR – $3.99

MAR210602 – X-MEN LEGENDS #4 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VAR – $3.99

(W) Louise Simonson (A / CA) Walter Simonson

WITH A VENGEANCE!

Things go from bad to worse for X-FACTOR when they must save the baby NATHAN CHRISTOPHER SUMMERS from the clutches of a deadly robot attacker. But who is really at the helm, and what will this mean for the FUTURE of the team and the SUMMERS clan?

Return to this classic era with legends Louise Simonson and Walter Simonson in this ALL-NEW tale set before the original X-FACTOR #43!

Rated T+

In Shops: 6/23/2021

SRP: $3.99