Appearing Together, Marvel & DC Comics' Editors-In-Chief

Heroes Comic Con, held at the Brussels Expo in Belgium this September have scored a first, denied to closer, more American shows. With both Marvel Editor-In-Chief C. B. Cebulski and DC Comics Editor-In-Chief Marie Javins as official guests of the show, and will be both doing portfolio reviews.

I wouldn't read anything too much into this, don't expect any crossovers to suddenly be announced, but I understand the two are on good terms. Marie used to work in editorial at Marvel Comics, and both have a keen interest in travel, food and a combination of the two. Oh yes, and comic books.

At Heroes Comic Con, the new pop culture event organised by Heroes Belgium (which also includes FACTS and Made in Asia), the duo will take the time for a portfolio review. This is a first for Belgium and a rare occurrence. Young Belgian artists are encouraged to submit their work to these living legends. And if Cebulski or Javins select their portfolio, the artists will be invited for a one-to-one interview and receive personal advice. With a little luck, they may even get a job at Marvel Comics or DC Comics! More information about these portfolio reviews can be found on the Heroes Comic Con website. In addition to discussing the portfolios, Cebulski and Javins will also participate in a panel discussion where they will offer tips and advice on how to work for Marvel and DC and answer questions from the audience. So this is a must-event for local artists and all comic book fans!

Heroes Comic Con will take place on the 24th and 25th of September at Brussels Expo, and will include free access to Made in Asia, which will take place at the same time and location, the Brussels Exhibition Centre, also known as Brussels Expo, on the Heysel/Heizel Plateau in Laeken, in Belgium.