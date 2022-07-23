Aquamen #6 Preview: Aquaman Goes Out for Milk

Arthur has to leave for a Justice League emergency in this preview of Aquamen #6, but — spoiler alert — he's not coming back. Check out the preview below.

AQUAMEN #6

DC Comics

0522DC080 – Aquamen #6 Fico Ossio Cover – $4.99

0522DC081 – Aquamen #6 Philip Tan Cover – $4.99

(W) Chuck Brown, Brandon Thomas (A) Sami Basri (CA) Travis Moore

A Dark Crisis tie-in issue! After hearing about Arthur's death, Mera and the others must each find a way to come to terms with their loss and move forward. In his time of grief, Jackson finds comfort from the last person he ever expected…his father!

In Shops: 7/26/2022

SRP: $3.99

