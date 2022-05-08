Archie Showcase Digest #8 Preview: What's Old is New Kids

Betty and Veronica want Archie to exercise gender equality when hitting on the new kids in this preview of Archie Showcase Digest #8. Check out the preview below, as well as character sheets for all the new characters introduced in the classic storyline.

ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #8

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

MAR221324

(W) VARIOUS, Alex Simmons (A) Various (CA) Rich Koslowski (A / CA) Dan Parent

Archie's Showcase Digest continues with another landmark storyline collected in full for the first time in digest! Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica have a lot of new friends and rivals when Riverdale High is invaded by fifty new kids! A nearby high school has closed due to budget cuts and 50 students and four teachers are transferred to Riverdale High. Archie and his friends have to step up their game when the new students bring serious competition to Riverdale. A stylish new girl who rivals Veronica, a talented photographer who threatens Betty's role at the school paper, and a tricky prankster even more cunning and crafty than Reggie are now all part of the mix!

In Shops: 5/11/2022

SRP: $8.99

New Kids Character Profiles:

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.

Posted in: Archie, Comics, Preview | Tagged: archie, Comics, previews