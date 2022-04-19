Army Of Darkness Versus Re-Animator Revived Again For July 2022

Dynamite Entertainment began with the Army Of Darkness-adapted comic books, which drew on HP Lovecraft lore, as well as publishing and licensing Re-Animator, based on the HP Lovecraft story. And their first joining up of the two, written by former Bleeding Cool EIC Jim Kuhoric, was one of Dynamite Entertainment's better selling comic book series. So, after dealing with a variety of legal issues, it's back for another go-around, Necronomicon Rising from Erik Burnham and Eman Casallos from July, with the original series being reprinted in trade paperback again, with the out-of-print trade paperback currently selling for $50 on Amazon Marketplace.

"An archaeological dig unexpectedly unveils an important artifact from the world of Army of Darkness. Great find! The problem is that it ends up in the absolute worst hands possible – the mad, truly mad Dr. Herbert West. Which means the world must turn to its reluctant hero once more – Ashley Joanna Williams.

"This opportunity not only came out of the blue, it came together fast – and I couldn't be more excited," said writer Erik Burnham. "Army of Darkness has always had that perfect mix of horror and humor, which makes it a very fun sandbox to play in. And it's great to be working with Eman Casallos again – he's really bringing some of the weirder elements of this story to life. All in all, it's been a blast, and I can't wait to share it with folks!"

More than 15 years after their last tangling, Dynamite is upping the ante in the new series. The original crossover was written by James Kuhoric and drawn by star Sanford Greene (Bitter Root, Power Man and Iron Fist). After two miniseries kicked off the Army of Darkness comics – and Dynamite's comics as a whole – Ash and Dr. West opened up the first ongoing AOD title to the acclaim of fans and critics."