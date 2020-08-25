Avengers #144 First Patsy Walker Hellcat For Auction On ComicConnect

Avengers fans who collect keys, there is a fun one up for Auction on ComicConnect right now, ending in a few hours. Part of Event Auction #43, this copy of issue #144, the first appearance of Patsy Walker, aka Hellcat, doesn't have quite as much heat on it as when Jessica Jones had its run on Netflix, but that just means it is affordable now. This CGC 9.2 copy is currently sitting at only $52 and is taking bids for a few hours still. Keys like this should always be snapped up at a price like that. Check out the book down below.

Avengers Keys Are Always Good Investments

"Gil Kane cover; Perez art; 1st app. Patsy Walker as Hellcat, white pages.

Gil Kane was a Latvian-born American comics artist whose career spanned the 1940s to the 1990s and virtually every major comics company and character. Kane co-created the modern-day versions of the superheroes Green Lantern and the Atom for DC Comics and co-created Iron Fist with Roy Thomas for Marvel Comics. He was involved in such major storylines as that of The Amazing Spider-Man #96–98, which, at the behest of the U.S. Department of Health, Education, and Welfare, bucked the then-prevalent Comics Code Authority to depict drug abuse, and ultimately spurred an update of the Code. Kane additionally pioneered an early graphic novel prototype, His Name Is… Savage, in 1968, and a seminal graphic novel, Blackmark, in 1971. In 1997, he was inducted into both the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame and the Harvey Award Jack Kirby Hall of Fame.

George Pérez is a retired American comic book artist and writer whose titles include The Avengers, Teen Titans, and Wonder Woman. Notable works include Deadly Hands of Kung-Fu, Creatures on the Loose, Action Comics, and Crisis on Infinite Earths. Perez would achieve his first taste of success during a memorable run on Marvel's The Avengers in the 1970s, developing a style that would define him for his decade's long career. In the 1980s, Perez would go over to DC, where he would launch the hugely successful New Teen Titans with writer Marv Wolfman; the title was so popular it would crossover with Marvel's X-Men. When DC needed an artist for its company re-defining event series Crisis on Infinite Earth's Perez was the obvious choice, with his ability to effortlessly draw dozens of different characters at once. Perez would also have his hand in a successful reboot of Wonder Woman in the late 1980s. In the early 90's he would work with Jim Starlin on his Thanos saga, drawing the bulk of the Infinity Gauntlet mini-series. That was followed by a triumphant return to The Avengers and a JLA/Avengers crossover. Perez would draw hundreds of more comics featuring nearly every Marvel and DC character before health issues forced his retirement in 2018."

So do not miss out on snatching up an Avengers key at a really great price. Again, this is part of Event Auction #43 at ComicConnect, taking bids all this week. This book ends in a few hours, so go here and see the fine details and place a bid. While there, go ahead and look at all of the other books available in auctions ending this week.