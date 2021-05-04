Avengers, Fantastic Four Underdressed for Hellfire Gala
The Hellfire Gala is the premiere X-Men comics event of the Summer, a crossover designed not only to bilk money from the readership by stretching the events of a single night across twelve issues but also designed to make the X-Men look fabulous. Nto looking fabulous, however? The freaking Avengers. AND the Fantastic Four. Both teams can be seen arriving to the Hellfire Gala in an early preview of Marauders #21 on Marvel.com, and they're not wearing elaborate dresses and costumes. They came in their regular old work clothes! Can you believe that?!
Seriously? Not even Tony Stark came in a tux? Now we're forced to ask the question: did the Avengers and Fantastic Four decide to show up underdressed for this epic event? Or did the X-Men not tell them there was a dress code to make them look foolish? Either way, the fashion police are building a serious case here.
Marauders #21 is in stores on June 2nd.
MARAUDERS #21 GALA
APR210749
(W) Gerry Duggan, Chris Claremont (A) Matteo Lolli, John Bolton (CA) Russell Dauterman
WELCOME TO THE HELLFIRE GALA!
The Hellfire Trading Company has put together the biggest event of the season – the very first HELLFIRE GALA! Everyone will be there – all your favorite mutants, their closest allies…even their worst enemies – for a night of dinner, drinks, diplomacy and deceit. Fireworks to follow. Plus: From the archives, a classic X-Men tale with our very first look at a Hellfire Gala by Chris Claremont and John Bolton!
48 PGS./Rated T+
In Shops: Jun 02, 2021
SRP: $4.99