Avengers, Fantastic Four Underdressed for Hellfire Gala

The Hellfire Gala is the premiere X-Men comics event of the Summer, a crossover designed not only to bilk money from the readership by stretching the events of a single night across twelve issues but also designed to make the X-Men look fabulous. Nto looking fabulous, however? The freaking Avengers. AND the Fantastic Four. Both teams can be seen arriving to the Hellfire Gala in an early preview of Marauders #21 on Marvel.com, and they're not wearing elaborate dresses and costumes. They came in their regular old work clothes! Can you believe that?!

Seriously? Not even Tony Stark came in a tux? Now we're forced to ask the question: did the Avengers and Fantastic Four decide to show up underdressed for this epic event? Or did the X-Men not tell them there was a dress code to make them look foolish? Either way, the fashion police are building a serious case here.

Marauders #21 is in stores on June 2nd.