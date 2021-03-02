AWA Studios Comics Now Available to Read on Demand on GlobalComix

AWA Studios – Artists and Writers & Artisans Studios – announced on Monday that their catalog of titles by top creators would be accessible to readers digitally through Global Comix, a new digital reading and distribution platform.

In the past year, AWA Studios has proven the be the most interesting new comics publisher on the block, releasing titles with an impressive lineup of talent such as The Resistance by J. Michael Straczynski and Mike Deodato Jr.; Red Border by Jason Starr and Will Conrad, Year Zero by Benjamin Percy and Ramon Rasonas; American Ronin by Peter Milligan and ACO; Bad Mother by Christa Faust and Mike Deodato Jr.; and Grendel, Kentucy by Jeff McComsey and Tommy Lee Edwards. This represented the strongest opening lineup of any new publisher just out of the block. The gamut of genres covered includes superheroes, the zombie apocalypse, horror, urban fantasy, and crime thrillers, all with a pointed social and political undertone and commentary.

"We're extremely thrilled to be partnering with AWA to help bring their work to a broader digital audience. At the core, they are simply committed to creating extraordinary titles. In a brief time, especially by the industry's standards, they have invigorated fans from baby boomers to brand new readers by bringing fresh perspectives on classic themes and wicked artistry. I look forward to the work we will do together to push the medium forward and bring more stories to more fans, says GlobalComix CEO Christopher Carter.

AWA Studios CCO, Axel Alonso, formerly the editor-in-chief at Marvel, said, "AWA's mission statement is to provide creators with the best option to bring amazing comics to readers worldwide. Providing user-friendly options to deliver these comics is essential. GlobalComix offers not only another platform for us to achieve this goal but also shares our mission of supporting creators."

Comic book readers can now read the AWA Studios titles for free when they visit https://globalcomix.com/a/awa-studios.