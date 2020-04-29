From Barack Obama to Marie Javins, the Daily LITG, 29th April 2020.

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is up to in this time of trial. Also, to ask whether or not Barack Obama is due royalties from the latest Batman comic book – or at least a more prominent credit. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Barack Obama, Marie Javine and the 10 Most-Read Stories yesterday
Bleeding Cool continues to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Barack Obama, Marie Javins, comic book stores closing and reacting to the new changes. Keep up with your Daily LITG.
- How Barack Obama Wrote a Batman Comic With Jim Lee, on Sale at Walmart
- Marie Javins – The Saviour Of DC Comics Right Now
- Comic Shops React To New DC Comics Tuesday On Sale Today
- RoboCop Won't Stay Down with New Hiya Toys Figure
- Looking Back at Better Call Saul Season 5's Breaking Bad Easter Eggs
- After 35 Years, Aftertime Comics of Virginia Closes Store Permanently
- Spawn Kickstarter Hits 2 Million and Gets More Upgrades
- Gen-X Finally Takes a Stand When Millennials Try to Steal Keanu Reeves
- Stargirl Preview Images Introduce DC's Next-Gen Heroes and Villains
- Big Comic Book TV/Movie Deals Signed During Lockdown
Comic Book Events happening today
There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, on the Daily LITG.
- Fantom Comics presents: Bites of Terror by Cuddles and Rage, Washington D.C. 6-7.30pm.
- Not Quite New Comics Wednesday with The Hall of Comics, 10-11am ET.
- Big Planet Comics Book Club, 7-9pm ET.
- Comics X Brescia, Comics League of Brixia, Brescia 4.30pm UTC+2.
- Ultimate Comics Live Weekly Live shows. 7-10pm ET.
- The Comics Haul with Amy and Paul, Sideshow Collectibles, 4-5pm PT.
- Taller de Comics e Ilustración – Online by Fundación Cultural Lo Prado, 4-5pm UTC-04
Comic Book Industry birthdays, today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Michael Davis, co-founder of Milestone Comics, contributor to BC.
- Dan Wickline, writer of Freeze, former BC contributor.
- Ben Oliver, comic book artist.
- Matt Harding, artist on Gwar: Orgasmageddon.
- Gavin Sheehan, games journalist at Bleeding Cool.
- Bryan Levy at Collectors Corner – Baltimore.
- Lai-wah Chung, former Former Production Coordinator/Traffic Control/Business Legal Affairs/File Clerk at DC Comics.
- Fran Jung, artist for B Street Graphix
- Matthew Hardy, writer at Mad Robot Comics.
