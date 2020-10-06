Batman #100 Clownhunter Showdown Less Showdown-y Than Expected

The solicitation of Batman #100 promises "Don't miss the first showdown between Batman and Clownhunter". And Batman #100 delivers… ish. Turns out it might be not as much fun to see Batman beating up a kid as you might have thought, especially one who speaks like he's from Marvel Ultimate Universe. And he has a name too – one that he shares with an actual illustrator – Bao Pham.

So instead we get a… conversation showdown. And a Clownhunter who had a Batarang come through his window at night. The parallels couldn't be clearer if you used a ruler.

His parents killed by the Joker, but developing a lack of trust in the Batman, especially underlined when he finds out what happened to the reanimated corpses of them both.

You can see why Clownhunter may not quite be down to be the new Robin, right? Batman #100 is published today, and he returns in Batman #103 where it looks like it is more likely to actually go down.

BATMAN #100 JOKER WAR

DC COMICS

AUG202576

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Danny Miki, Carlo Pagulayan, Jorge Jimenez, Guillem March (CA) Tony S. Daniel

"The Joker War" comes to a city-shattering conclusion as Batman battles The Joker in a brutal, no-holds-barred duel! This is a fight 80 years in the making, and its outcome won't just change Batman's life-it will change Gotham City for years to come! Plus, catch the first glimpse of the new villain known as Ghost-Maker! And after the senses-shattering conclusion of "The Joker War" come a pair of short stories that will chart what's to come in Gotham City and Batman. Don't miss the first showdown between Batman and Clownhunter! In Shops: Oct 06, 2020 SRP: $6.99

BATMAN #103 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

Written by: James Tynion IV

Art by: Carlo Pagulayan, Danny Miki

Cover Art by: Jorge Jimenez

Batman and Ghost-Maker go toe-to-toe to decide which of them will remain Gotham City's hero. The city is changing faster than ever in the aftermath of "The Joker War," and with this change comes increasing dangers as Gotham's citizens demand that Punchline be released from prison! Plus, Harley Quinn faces certain death at the hands of Clownhunter! Release Date: 11/17/2020 Retail : $3.99

BATMAN #104 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

Written by: James Tynion IV

Art by: Carlo Pagulayan, Danny Miki

Cover Art by: Jorge Jimenez

Ghost-Maker is living up to his spectral name as Batman scours Gotham City for any trace of him…but this deadly new vigilante is going to prove a bloody point to the Dark Knight by murdering both Clownhunter and Harley Quinn. That is, unless they kill each other first! Release Date: 12/1/2020 Retail : $3.99

BATMAN #105 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

Written by: James Tynion IV

Art by: Carlo Pagulayan, Danny Miki

Cover Art by: Jorge Jimenez

Batman battles Ghost-Maker in the no-holds-barred, bloody conclusion of this epic tale…winner take Gotham City! And the outcome is not what you're expecting! The future of Gotham City and the fate of Clownhunter hang in the balance! Release Date: 12/15/2020 Retail : $3.99