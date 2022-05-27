Batman 2022 Annual #1 Preview: Meet the New Boss

Not everyone is happy to meet the new boss of Batman Inc. in this preview of Batman 2022 Annual #1, but it could have been worse. Elon Musk could have bought it! Check out the preview below.

BATMAN 2022 ANNUAL #1

DC Comics

0322DC022

0322DC023 – Batman 2022 Annual #1 Chris Burnham Cover – $6.99

(W) Ed Brisson (A) John Timms (CA) Mikel Janin

Following the events of the Abyss story arc, Batman has now tasked Ghost-Maker to finance and lead Batman Inc.! First order of business for the new management? Clean up a huge mess Luthor created in Chechnya…but is this new group ready to face fearsome new threat the Gray Wolf? And prepare yourself for the evolution of Clownhunter!

In Shops: 5/31/2022

SRP: $5.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.