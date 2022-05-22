Batman: Beyond the White Knight #3 Preview: Still a Little Batty

In this preview of Batman: Beyond the White Knight #3, unhinged Bruce Wayne shuts out his loved ones to chat with a phantom of the Joker, so at least he's still doing well. Or as well as he's ever been doing, at least. Batman isn't exactly the picture of mental health, after all. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #3

DC Comics

0322DC099

0322DC100 – Batman: Beyond the White Knight #3 Cover – $4.99

(W/A/CA) Sean Murphy

The future of Gotham is coming to destroy its past! Batman…murderer? After discovering Bruce Wayne facilitated the murder of his father, Terry goes on the hunt, ready to unleash as Batman Beyond. The clock is ticking for Bruce in more ways than one after Harley Quinn's daughter goes missing. And if she takes after her father, the fate of the city is in her hands! Can the former Batman find and stop her before the police do?

In Shops: 5/24/2022

SRP: $4.99

