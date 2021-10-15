Batman Catwoman #8 Preview: Nightwing Promotes Pipe Smoking

Over at Marvel, smoking is a big no-no in the comics, even though their primary audience is mostly 50-year-olds. But DC has less stringent rules, which is how we end up with Commissioner Nightwing extolling the virtues of pipe-smoking in this preview of Batman Catwoman #8, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN CATWOMAN #8 (OF 12)

DC Comics

(W) Tom King (A) Liam Sharp (CA) Clay Mann

Pulled apart and torn together! Setting new boundaries in their relationship leads to conflict at home and on the mean streets of Gotham for Batman and Catwoman. With opportunists like the Penguin waiting in the wings to strike, our hero becomes more vulnerable than ever. Meanwhile, Phantasm locates her target—The Joker!

In Shops: 10/19/2021

SRP: $4.99

