Batman Trying To Stop Future State From Happening In Fear State

This afternoon, DC Comics revealed details for Fear State, a horror-themed Gotham City event that unifies plot threads started in DC Future State and Infinite Frontier. But also seems to have a lot to say about Future State.

Future State saw a fascist future Gotham, a police state arranged by Mayor Nakomo and Simon Saint of Saint Industries, with technology from Lucius Fox and Fox Enterprises, and legal backing from Tanya Fox. The Magistrate was a private armed force tasked with ridding Gotham of vigilantes, with teched up sheriffs known as Peacekeepers, with private armies of soldiers, drones and cyber soldiers.

In recent issues of Batman and Infinite Frontier #0, we have seen those laws start to come into place, the relationship with Mayor Nakona and the Foxes established, Simon Saint come to prominence, the first Peacekeeper signed up and Scarecrow seen as part of the generation of fear in Gotham that might turn the population to fascism.

And Fear State sees both those trends continue – as well as counter trends against. Batman #116 will see this cover featuring Seth Maloney, Peacekeeper-01…

While Fear Sector Alpha #1 has Peacekeeper-01 in a bad way, on the hunt of Batman.

Jace Fox in I Am Batman #0 is fighting to protect Alleytown against the Magistrate, using old Batman armour. In Catwoman #34, she is defending Alleytown from law enforcement gone bad. While in Harley Quinn #6, Harley is teaming with Catwoman to "kick the Magistrate out of Alleytown for good". And in Fear State Alpha, they recognise the "dual threat of the Scarecrow and Peacekeeper-01". And of course it's called Fear State rather than Future State. As Bleeding Cool noted, fear is the big

A number of other titles such as Green Lanterns, Teen Titans Academy, Wonder Girl, and Superman/Action Comics have shown strong signs they are heading towards their own specific Future State futures. Will they be trying to fight it off as vociferously as those in Gotham?

